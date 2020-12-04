Apple has rapidly seized the narrative of the ARM-powered laptop due to the high performance of its Apple M1 chipset and their claims of seamless compatability.

Alex Katouzian, Qualcomm’s SVP and GM of the mobile, compute and infrastructure business, would however like to remind us that they were here first with ARM-powered PCs. In an interview with Anandtech he made the following claim:

“People say, imitation is the best form of flattery. Look at look what happened with the [Apple] M1. Their product pitch is almost a duplicate of what we’ve been saying for the past two or three years.”

He noted that both their Snapdragon 8CX processor and the Apple M1 were highly integrated SOC, which helped it offer great battery life.

Of course the big difference between the Snapdragon 8CX and the Apple M1 chipsets was the performance of the chipsets, but as usual, Katouzian said future generations will be better.

“The important thing is we’re continuing to put together roadmaps of devices that are going to be competitive in the market, they’re going to be higher performance, they’re going to be better and better every year. And you will see our upcoming SoCs in the future,” he noted.

Katouzian said Apple’s move validated their work, and raised interest in ARM laptops from enterprise customers, and that Microsoft’s release of 64 bit app support will boost the market further.

“We are 100% dedicated to this market. I think Microsoft is 100% dedicated to us, to make sure that this is going to happen. And I think that, you have a $2 trillion company coming into the market and saying, this is the way to go,” Katouzian said. “We’re only $170 billion, but you know, it helps to have a $2 trillion company saying, “Yeah, this is the right thing to do”. And guess what, we’re inundated with calls to make sure that this is going to happen. So we’re 100% behind this stuff.”

Do our readers think Qualcomm can catch up? Let us know below.