Before the launch of Surface Pro 4, rumors were rife that Microsoft will bundle the Surface Laptop 4 with Microsoft’s Surface Buds earbuds. Turns out the rumors were true as Microsoft is now bundling the Laptop 4 with the earbuds, though it’s only available for those we’ll pre-order the laptop. In other words, once Laptop 4 becomes available for purchase it’s likely that the company will no longer provide the Surface Earbuds for free.

So, if you’re planning to purchase the Surface Laptop 4, you can place a pre-order now as you’ll get the Surface Earbuds worth $199.99 for free. You can buy pre-order the Surface Laptop 4 here from Microsoft.

As we already know, the Laptop 4 features the same design, details, and materials as the Surface Laptop 3. It will be available in Alcantara or metal finishes in a variety of colors including the new Ice Blue finish. You can read about other improvements in Surface Laptop 4 below.

It offers a built-in HD front-facing camera with incredible low-light capability and a studio microphone array.

It offers a choice between either the 11th Gen Intel Core processors, or AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition (8 cores).

