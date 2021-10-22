Microsoft has made PowerShell 7.2.0 Release Candidate 1 available for testing.
The update comes with the following changelog:
General Cmdlet Updates and Fixes
- Disallow COM calls for AppLocker system lockdown (#16268)
- Configure
Microsoft.ApplicationInsightsto not send cloud role name (#16246)
- Disallow
Add-Typein NoLanguage mode on a locked down machine (#16245)
- Make property names for color VT100 sequences consistent with documentation (#16212)
- Make moving a directory into itself with
Move-Iteman error (#16198)
- Change
FileSystemInfo.Targetfrom a
CodePropertyto an
AliasPropertythat points to
FileSystemInfo.LinkTarget(#16165)
Tests
- Removed deprecated docker-based tests for PowerShell release packages (#16224)
Build and Packaging Improvements
Bump .NET SDK to 6.0.100-rc.2
- Update .NET 6 to version 6.0.100-rc.2.21505.57 (#16249)
- Fix RPM packaging (Internal 17704)
- Update
ThirdPartyNotices.txt(#16283)
- Update pipeline yaml file to use
ubuntu-latestimage (#16279)
- Add script to generate
cgmanifest.json(#16278)
- Update version of
Microsoft.PowerShell.Nativeand
Microsoft.PowerShell.MarkdownRenderpackages (#16277)
- Add
cgmanifest.jsonfor generating correct third party notice file (#16266)
- Only upload stable
buildinfofor stable releases (#16251)
- Don’t upload
.depor
.tar.gzfor RPM because there are none (#16230)
- Ensure RPM license is recognized (#16189)
- Add condition to only generate release files in local dev build only (#16259)
- Ensure
psoptions.jsonand
manifest.spdx.jsonfiles always exist in packages (#16258)
- Fix CI script and split out ARM runs (#16252)
- Update vPack task version to 12 (#16250)
- Sign third party executables (#16229)
- Add Software Bill of Materials to the main packages (#16202)
- Upgrade
set-valuepackage for markdown test (#16196)
- Fix Microsoft update spelling issue (#16178)
- Move vPack build to 1ES Pool (#16169)
The updated app is being distributed via Windows Update if you selected the “Update via Windows Update”.
