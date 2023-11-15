Phone Link in Windows 11 will let you control your phone from PC a whole lot easier

Phone Link in Windows 11 is getting yet another useful feature. After getting iPhone integration a little while ago, Microsoft is reportedly working to bring a toggle that lets you control your phone from a PC a whole lot easier.

Or, at least that is how it seems like so far.

The Redmond-based tech giant rolled out a build for Windows insiders in the Dev channel. It’s called Build 23590, and while it brings sad news that Steps Recorder is being deprecated here, there’s an interesting hidden toggle living inside the Settings app.

The new toggle reads, “Allow this PC to access your mobile device.” Still incomplete, but is it a sign of something good?

Take a look at the discovery below, as shared by fellow Windows 11 insider @PhantomOfEarth on X (fka Twitter):

The Phone Link settings page is becoming "Mobile devices". There's a new Allow this PC to access your mobile devices toggle at the top, currently incomplete as the dialog in the second screenshot shows. Hidden in 23590 vivetool /enable /id:46619780 pic.twitter.com/pUt3JTJIGG — PhantomOcean3 ? (@PhantomOfEarth) November 15, 2023

Microsoft also “rebrands” its Phone Link settings page into “Mobile devices,” probably to prevent confusion. The insider also says that once you click on it, it then activates the Manage Devices button. Again, the dialog is not yet completed, but it’s a sign of something new coming.

You can read the official changelog of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23590 from Microsoft’s official website.