Microsoft announces new People App for Microsoft Teams phones

Microsoft recently announced several new features and capabilities for Microsoft Teams phones. New People app for Microsoft Teams will allow you to easily connect with others. You can also create and manage contacts through this new People app. Microsoft also announced the availability of real time captions in meetings and group calls in Teams phones. Find the full list of new features below.

1. People App for Microsoft Teams phones

The People app for Microsoft Teams phones allows you to easily connect and collaborate with teammates, colleagues, friends, and family. Through the app, you can organize your contacts by creating and managing contact groups.

2. Live Captions

Microsoft Teams phones will now present real time captions in meetings and group calls.

3. Raise Hand

During a meeting, you can raise a virtual hand from your Teams phone to let people know you want to contribute without interrupting the conversation.

4. Transfer to Contacts

When transferring a call, Microsoft Teams phones will now suggest frequent contacts to easily transfer calls with a single touch. If you don’t see the contact from the suggested list, you can still search using the search bar.

5. Seamless Lock/Unlock with your PC

With this new feature, your Teams phone and Teams PC client will have a coordinated and seamless lock and unlock experience.

6. Auto Dismiss “Rate my call” and “Call ended” Screens

We’ve added support to auto dismiss “Rate my call” and “Call ended” screens for users to continue with their productivity after completing the call.

7. Teams and Skype Interoperability

By end of June, users will be able to make and receive audio and video calls from Skype for Consumer (SFC) through Microsoft Teams phones.

Source: Microsoft