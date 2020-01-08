Panasonic Corporation has announced the world’s first set of VR glasses which are HDR-capable and offers full “screen door free” UHD resolution.

The glasses, which were designed in conjunction with Kopin Corporation, also features a compact design which is easy and comfortable to wear and is aimed at offering VR on the go via super-fast, low-latency 5G networks.

With the aim of offering great immersion, the glasses also feature high-quality audio via Technics’ original dynamic driver using magnetic fluid allows the accurate stroke of the diaphragm and achieves ultra low distortion reproduction.

Besides the micro-OLED display created by Panasonic and Kopin, Panasonic also contributed signal processing technologies cultivated through the development of video equipment such as TVs and Blu-ray Disc players and optical technologies used in LUMIX digital cameras.

Panasonic sees the glasses being used for VR sports viewing and engaging virtual travel experiences.

Panasonic will exhibit the VR glasses as a reference product at its booth during CES 2020 to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, US from January 7 to 10, 2020.