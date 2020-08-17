OnePlus is now rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.12(10.5.10 in EU and 10.5.11 in India) to OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones. The update brings the Android August 2020 Security patch, fixes for the overlapping character display issue with the Ambient display. The update also includes fixes for the known issues, system stability improvements, optimized shooting effect with front camera. You can see the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Fixed the overlapping character display issue with Ambient display Fixed known issues and improved system stability Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.08

Camera Optimized shooting effect with front camera



The OxygenOS 10.5.12 is being rolled out to OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro in a phased manner, meaning if you’re using an OnePlus 8 Pro, the update might not show up on your smartphone today — you might have to wait a few more days to get the latest update.

You can update your OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphone to the latest OxygenOS update just by going to the Settings> System> System updates.