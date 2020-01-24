OnePlus has started pushing OxygenOS 10.3.1 update to OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones. The update brings a number of bug fixes and performance improvements, camera improvements, and the December Android security patch. You can see the official changelog below.
Changelog
- System
- Fixed the issue with a black screen appearing after unlocking the device using fingerprint
- Fixed the issue with the animation logo while rebooting the device
- Fixed the issue with device heating up while charging
- Fixed the random disconnection issue with 5Ghz Hotspot
- Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.12
- Camera
- Optimized the image preview time in the Pro mode
- Fixed the camera crash issue
- Gallery
- Fixed the issue with videos and images not displaying in Gallery
This update will be rolled out in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using OnePlus 6 or OnePlus 6T, the update might not show up on your smartphone today — you might have to wait a few more days to get the latest update on your smartphone.
