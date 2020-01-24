OnePlus has started pushing OxygenOS 10.3.1 update to OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones. The update brings a number of bug fixes and performance improvements, camera improvements, and the December Android security patch. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

System Fixed the issue with a black screen appearing after unlocking the device using fingerprint Fixed the issue with the animation logo while rebooting the device Fixed the issue with device heating up while charging Fixed the random disconnection issue with 5Ghz Hotspot Improved system stability and fixed general bugs Updated Android security patch to 2019.12

Camera Optimized the image preview time in the Pro mode Fixed the camera crash issue

Gallery Fixed the issue with videos and images not displaying in Gallery



This update will be rolled out in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using OnePlus 6 or OnePlus 6T, the update might not show up on your smartphone today — you might have to wait a few more days to get the latest update on your smartphone.