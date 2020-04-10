Samsung had promised to make the OneUI 2.1 update available for its older Galaxy flagship smartphones alongside the S20. The company started to deliver on its promise last month by making the new OneUI update available for last year’s Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones. And now, the company is rolling out the update to more Galaxy flagships.

Samsung is now rolling out the OneUI 2.1 update to a more affordable Galaxy S10 that is the Galaxy S10 Lite. The update has a build number G770FXXU2BTD2 and comes with a bunch of new features and the Android April Security patch.

With the latest OneUI 2.1 update installed, Galaxy S10 Lites users will be able to enjoy advanced photo and video experiences, intelligent gallery, and easy sharing capabilities, and lots of new features in the Samsung keyboards. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

AR Emoji AR Emoji has been updated with improvements like a manual editing feature and enhanced facial expression recognition(As AR Emoji has been updated to a new version, all previously saved AR emojis will be deleted when you next open the AR Emoji app.). New Camera features Various menus, modes, and filters have been added, such as AR Zone, Single take, Pro video, My filters, Selfie tone, and timelapse for night time. Gallery Similar images are now grouped together for a more organised viewing experience.

A feature has been added that allows you to merge multiple different groups of albums into one group, or merge different groups and albums into one group.

An improved search feature has been added to find pictures based on information such As the time or place pictures were taken.

The Quick crop function has been added to enlarge and crop parts of high resolution images. Samsung keyboard A multilingual translation feature has been added.

A feature has been added for searching for Various items, such As emojis and stickers, at one time.

A text undo/redo feature has been added.

(Swipe two fingers left or right on the keyboard.)

(Swipe two fingers left or right on the keyboard.) An icon to open Samsung Pass has been added. Quick Share Files can now be quickly and easily shared with nearby Samsung devices using Quick Share. Music Share Music Share now lets you share music with your friends using a Bluetooth audio device. The security of your device has been improved.

If you’re using Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, you can check the update manually by going to Settings> Software update.