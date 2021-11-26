After making the November 2021 security patch to the original OnePlus 9 series, the Shenzhen tech company is now pushing the update to OnePlus Nord N200 via a new OxygenOS update. The OnePlus Nord N200 is getting the latest Android security patch via OxygenOS 11.0.4.0.

Apart from the November 2021 security patch, the update includes general improvements and no new features. You can read the full official changelog in detail below.

Changelog

Android security patch upgraded to November 2021

General improvements

The update is rolling out in a phased manner, meaning you may not get the update today. And if that’s the case, you should wait patiently for a few more days. Meanwhile, OnePlus Nord N200 users can manually check for the OxygenOS 11.0.4.0 update by going to Settings > System > System updates.

via XDA