OnePlus is now rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.8(version 10.5.6 in North America) update to the OnePlus Nord N100 smartphone. The update includes improvements to the system power consumption, general bug fixes. The update also includes the Android February 2021 security patch. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

System Optimized standby power consumption in some scenarios Fixed the known issues Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.02



OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.8(10.5.6 in North America) update in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using an OnePlus Nord N100, the update might not show up on your smartphone right now — you might have to wait a few more days to get it. Meanwhile, you can now check for updates just by heading to Settings>System>System updates.