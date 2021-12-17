OnePlus is now pushing a new OxygenOS update to its OnePlus Nord smartphones. Carrying a version number OxygenOS 11.1.7.7, the update adds the OnePlus Store and includes the Android November 2021 security patch, system stability improvements, general bug fixes. You can read the full official changelog in detail below.

Changelog

Fixed the issue of probable failure of call forwarding function

Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.11

The update is rolling out in a phased manner, meaning you may not get the update today. And if that’s the case, you should wait patiently for a few more days. Meanwhile, OnePlus Nord users can manually check for the OxygenOS 11.1.7.7 update by going to Settings > System > System updates.