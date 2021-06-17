OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Nord CE smartphone in India and Europe. And now, the company is now pushing the first OxygenOS update to OnePlus Nord CE smartphones.

The new OxygenOS update carries version number 11.0.2.2 and adds Android May 2021 security patch, improvements to the screen color accuracy, camera improvements, general bug fixes, and stability improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Improved the accuracy of screen color

Fixed known issues and improved stability

Updated Android security patch to 2021.05 Camera Improved the portrait photography of the front

The update is now rolling out in a phased manner, so you might not get the update right now. If that’s the case, then you should wait for a few more days to get the latest update.

Meanwhile, you can now check for updates just by heading to Settings>System>System updates.via Nirmal TV