OnePlus Nord 2T will be the first ‘T’ series Nord phone, according to rumors from multiple sources. In January, we reported about its existence and also said that it could be priced higher than the Nord 2. We’re once again hearing some details about the rumored smartphone, thanks to a report from 91mobiles.

According to the website, the smartphone will feature a weird camera module, which consists of three camera lenses. The camera module also houses two circular rings and has two sensors, one LED Flash and an ambient light sensor.

OnePlus Nord 2T is rumored to have decent camera specifications. The OnePlus Nord 2T is tipped to feature 50MP f/1.9 Sony IMX766 with OIS support coupled with an 8MP f/2.25 Sony IMX355 ultra-wide lens and a 2MP f/2.4 Galaxy Core Monochrome sensor. The smartphone is rumored to have a 32MP selfie camera.

ONEPLUS NORD 2T rumored SPECIFICATIONS

Rumor has it that OnePlus Nord 2T will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a 2400×1080 pixel resolution.

The OnePlus Nord 2T will feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calling, it will use a 32MP front camera.

OnePlus Nord 2T will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging, the same charging technology that the OnePlus 10 Pro uses.

The smartphone will run Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 out of the box.

OnePlus Nord 2T price and availability

The Nord 2T is expected to cost between Rs. 30,000-40,000(~$394-$525) in India. The device is expected to launch between April-May. The Nord 2T is said to replace the current OnePlus Nord 2. We currently don’t know what will be the price of the Nord 2T in Europe.