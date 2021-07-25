OnePlus announced the OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone for India and Europe a couple of days ago, and before the buyers get their hands on the device, the company is pushing an OxygenOS update to the new Nord 2. The newly launched OnePlus Nord 2 phone is getting OxygenOS 11.3 A.05, in which you get a new camera feature called Ultra Resolution mode that makes the picture details clearer.

The update also includes improved system stability, optimized AI beautification feature, improved application performance, a fix for the WiFi connection failure issue, and more. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Optimized the algorithm of automatic brightness Optimize the experience of fingerprint unlocking Fixed the Wi-Fi connection failure issue on Setup Wizard interface Improved system stability Camera Newly added Ultra Resolution mode, turn on this feature to make the picture details clearer Optimized the AI Beautification feature, able to automatically retouch photos based on your skin color and preferences Improved application performance Network Improved the performance and stability of network transfers

However, it’s worth noting that the update is currently available for OnePlus Nord 2 handsets in Europe, and it will be available for you straight away if you’re one of the early adopters. Also, you can manually check for an update on any OnePlus smartphone just by navigating to Settings > System > System updates.

via XDA