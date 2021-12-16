The first quarter of 2022 will see both Samsung and OnePlus releasing their new flagship phones, but the latter will also reportedly announce a new midrange Nord phone called OnePlus Nord 2 CE. And courtesy of the popular Indian tipster Yogesh Brar, we now have a good understanding of what the smartphone will look like.

91mobiles in association with tipster Yogesh Brar has brought the renders of what they claim to be the OnePlus Nord 2 CE. According to the leaked renders, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE will feature a flat display much like its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The front part of the phone is the same as the Nord CE — we see a familiar punch-hole design, which houses the selfie camera.

On the back of the smartphone, you can see a rectangular camera module, consisting of two large and one regular-sized sensor and an LED flash. It also has the familiar OnePlus logo. On the bottom of the smartphone, you get a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and a primary microphone. The volume rocker (up and down buttons) is on the left, while the power button can be found on the right.

Gallery

According to the tipster, the new Nord phone is codenamed OnePlus Ivan and could be a direct successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. In a previous leak, the tipster also shared the specifications of the new Nord phone.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE rumored specifications

According to the tipster, the OnePlus Ivan features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh ratio of 90 Hz. It’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor coupled with anywhere between 6GB to 12GB of RAM.

The smartphone will feature a triple camera module on the backside, consisting 64MP main sensor, 8MP Ultra-Wide, and 2MP macro. For capturing selfies and video calling, it uses a 16 MP camera, located in the punch hole camera cutout.

The new OnePlus Nord 2 CE packs a 4,500 mAh battery and supports fast charging up to 65W. It’ll offer Android 12 out of the box.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE price in India

OnePlus Nord 2 CE will be priced anywhere between Rs 24,000 to Rs 28,000 in India and is expected to launch in late January or mid-February.