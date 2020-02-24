OnePlus Gallery app has received an update today. Taking the app to Version 3.8.21, the update introduces several useful new features including face classification, scene recognition, and auto-generated story albums for photos.

The new face classification will help users group pictures faster, while the scene recognition feature is going to identify scenes in real life. And lastly, the autogenerated story albums feature will automatically create stories using your photos(via XDA). You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

Added face classification to group pictures faster

Added scene recognition to identify scenes in life

Added auto-generated story album to create your stories

You can install the latest OnePlus Gallery app update on your OnePlus phone by clicking on this link, or you can head over to the Google Play Store and check for updates.