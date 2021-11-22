Many tech reviewers have hailed the OnePlus Buds Pro as the best earbuds the company has ever produced. The Buds Pro users have also given a positive review of the product. But if you’re someone who missed the opportunity to become an adopter of the earbuds, now is the perfect time to buy them as Amazon is offering a limited-time discount on the purchase of the OnePlus Buds Pro.
The OnePlus Buds Pro are now available at a price point of $120, down from their launch price of $150. So if you do the math, you’re saving $30 on the purchase, which those early adopters didn’t get. However, since the deal is available for a limited period of time, you should hurry up and make the purchase right now. You can buy the OnePlus Earbuds Pro at a discounted price here from Amazon.
If you’re still undecided as to whether you should consider buying the OnePlus Buds Pro earbuds, you can check out some of the specifications of the earbuds below.
OnePlus Buds Pro features
- Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation – OnePlus Buds Pro automatically adapts to your ambient sound environment so you can immerse yourself in the deepest sounds
- Calling Loud and Clear – AI powered noise reduction algorithms, noise-reducing microphones, and an elegant design all combine to enable crystal-clear calls
- OnePlus Audio ID – Hear and feel every note on your playlist with a personalized hearing profile for a precisely tailored audio experience
- Powerful, Punch Bass – Drop the bass with 11mm dynamic drivers that bring your acoustics to life
- Press Play All Day – Stay in charge of your audio with up to 38 hours (ANC off) of battery life
- Welcome to Warp Charge – Plug-in and charge OnePlus Buds for 10 minutes, listen for 10 Hours. It’s that fast
- Fast and Smooth Pairing with OnePlus – Sync to your OnePlus phone to experience fast and superb studio-grade audio