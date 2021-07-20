OnePlus is now rolling out OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update to OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones. The update includes support for Bitmoji AOD, the new OnePlus Store app, Android July 2021 security patch, system stability improvements, and general bug fixes.

In case you don’t know, the Bitmoji AOD feature lets you add your personalized Bitmoji avatar to the Always-on display. The interesting part of the feature is that your avatar will update throughout the day based on your activity and things happening around you. You can read the full official changelog below to know more.

Changelog

System Updated Android security patch to 2021.07 Fixed known issues and improved stability

Ambient Display Newly added Bitmoji AOD, co-designed by Snapchat & Bitmoji, which will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar. Your avatar will update throughout the day based on your activity and things happening around you ( Path: Settings – Customization – Clock on ambient display – Bitmoji )

OnePlus Store An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)



OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using a OnePlus 9/ 9Pro, the update might not show up on your smartphone right now — you might have to wait a few more days to get it. Meanwhile, you can now check for updates just by heading to Settings>System>System updates.