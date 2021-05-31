OnePlus is now rolling out OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 update for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones, adding camera improvements, and much more.

The update is currently rolling out for OnePlus 9/ 9 Pro users in India, the company confirmed that it’ll soon make the update available for users in Europe and North America.

Talking about what’s in the update, the new OxygenOS update brings improved camera performance, improved charging experience, optimized power consumption, improved network performance, system stability improvements, and general bug fixes. The update, however, doesn’t include any new features. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Improved charging experience Optimized power consumption Fixed known issues and improved stability

Camera Improved the hidden operation logic of the camera‘s top bar Optimized the noise reduction and sharpening effect of the rear camera Improved the focusing experience and brightness constancy in indoor scenes Improved the accuracy of auto white balance of the rear camera

Network Improved network performance



OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 update in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using a OnePlus 9/ 9Pro, the update might not show up on your smartphone right now — you might have to wait a few more days to get it. Meanwhile, you can now check for updates just by heading to Settings>System>System updates.