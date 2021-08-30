OnePlus 7, 7T series are now getting the much-awaited Bitmoji feature and more through OxygenOS 11.0.3.1 update.

Talking about what’s new in the update, OnePlus 7 and 7T owners will get August security patch, optimized stability of NFC feature, new OnePlus Store, screenshot feature for ambient display, alongside the Bitmoji feature. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Optimized the stability of NFC feature Upgraded Android Security Patch to 2021.08

Ambient Display Newly added the screenshot feature for ambient display Newly added Bitmoji clock, co-designed with Snapchat, which will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar. Your avatar will update throughout the day based on your activity and things happening around you ( Path: Settings – Customization – Clock on ambient display – Bitmoji )

OnePlus Store An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)



However, it’s worth noting that the update is being rolled out in a phased manner, so you may not get the update right now. And if that’s the case, you should patiently wait for a few more days to download the update. Meanwhile, OnePlus 7/7T owners can install the OxygenOS 11.0.3.1 update by going to Settings > System > System updates.

via XDA