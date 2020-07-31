OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones are now receiving OxygenOS 10.3.5 update. The new OxygenOS update brings a number of bug fixes, improvement, and no new features.

The latest OxygenOS 10.3.5 update includes optimized RAM management, prem for OnePlus Buds, fixes for the black screen issue, improved system stability, Android July 2020 security patch, May GMS package, and more. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

System Optimized RAM management

Newly adapted OnePlus Buds, easier to take advantage of wireless connection

Fixed the crash issue when browsing on Chrome

Fixed the black screen issue when opening logkit

Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.07

Updated GMS package to 2020.05

OxygenOS 10.3.5 is being rolled out in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using an OnePlus 6 or a 6T, the update might not show up on your smartphone today — you might have to wait a few more days to get the latest update.

You can upgrade your OnePlus 6 or 6T smartphone to the latest OxygenOS 10.3.5 update just by going to the Settings> System> System updates.