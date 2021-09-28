OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones are now getting September 2021 security patch through OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 update. The update also adds improvements to the gyro sensor sensitivity, improved system stability, optimization to the system power consumption and network connection stability. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Optimized the system power consumption to reduce heating Improved the gyro sensor sensitivity Upgrade Android Security Patch to 2021.09 Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Network Optimized network connection stability



The OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 update will be rolled out in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using the OnePlus 6 or 6T, the update might not show up on your smartphone today — you might have to wait a few more days to get the latest update on your smartphone. Meanwhile, you can now check for updates just by heading to Settings>System>System updates.