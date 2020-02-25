OneDrive for Android for updated with dark mode, enhanced search and several new features

Microsoft today released a major update for OneDrive app in Google Play Store. This version 6.0 update comes with refreshed look with fluent design elements including updated icons, polished files list and grid views and more.

This update also brings dark mode to OneDrive app. The new Dark Mode feature is now available on OneDrive for Android across business and personal accounts. Another major update included in this update is the enhanced search experience. You can now natively discover your files across OneDrive and your shared libraries in SharePoint. The “Recent files” experience is also now available on OneDrive on Android.

Other improvements included in this update:

The updated PDF editing experience: Pens, highlighters, and the eraser can now be found at the bottom of the screen, making markup more intuitive and touch friendly. Notes are now more lightweight and reactive, making them easier to create and view. Microsoft has made it simpler to customize and select note color by bringing the color picker into the note surface.

Visual improvements to the signature feature by increasing the signing surface area, smoothing out the pen handwriting, and made it more intuitive to store signatures for future use.

“On this day” feature, is now available on Android for OneDrive personal users.

You can download the updated OneDrive app here from Play Store.