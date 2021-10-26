At Samsung’s developer event today the company formally introduced OneUI 4.0, their tweaked UI that will be available across all their services.

Samsung says the overriding theme in OneUI 4.0 is comfort, making life easier for users in numerous ways.

This includes features like a super-dim mode for night use, easier widget discovery and application, easier theme customization, an improved camera UI and numerous other features that makes using a Samsung phone a better experience.

See Samsung’s two videos introducing the new UI below:

Part 1:

Part 2: