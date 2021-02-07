Latest iOS Office Insider Version 2.46 (21020101) adds a couple of useful features to Outlook

Microsoft has released Office Version 2.46 (21020101) for Insiders on iOS. The new Office build adds a number of important new features Outlook, including 3D model support in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, Car mode, which is designed to improve safety while driving, the weather forecast on Calendar, and the ability to choose different colored themes. You can read the full official changelog below.

Word, Excel, PowerPoint

3D Model Support

You can now rotate and interact with your 3D models.

Outlook

Car mode

Car mode is a full screen experience designed to improve safety while driving. Car mode auto launches when auto play is turned on and you have Outlook open but don’t do anything for 4 seconds. To avoid interfering with folks just wanting to check their emails while stationary (at a traffic light for example) auto-play is cancelled if you interact with the app within those 4 seconds.

Show weather forecast on Calendar

Come rain or shine, be prepared for the week ahead! Weather in Outlook for iOS gives you the latest weather information on your calendar in Outlook based on your current location. Go to your Calendar settings in Outlook for iOS to add weather to your Outlook app today.

Choose your own theme

Outlook for iOS now gives you the ability to choose a different colored theme for personalization! These can be set through Settings > Appearance.