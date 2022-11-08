Office Version 16.67 (Build 22110600) adds macOS notification support, undo send to Outlook, and more

Microsoft has released Office preview version 16.67 (Build 22110600) for Current Channel Office Insiders running macOS. The latest Office Insiders preview release adds tons of new features for Excel and Outlook. This release contains no bug fixes or improvements.

The latest Office Insider build for macOS adds improved support for auto-complete lists when a screen reader is running. Screen readers can now read the functional names when you navigate up or down the list with arrow keys. It also adds two useful functionalities for Outlook.

Outlook users running the latest Office update on macOS will be able to undo the sending of an email. So, if your email has a missing attachment, typos, and incorrect recipients, the Undo Send command can help you cancel the message before it is sent. Also, you can now choose how you want to view your Outlook meeting reminders. As Microsoft noted in the official changelog, you can choose between the familiar in-app notification or the new macOS-based notifications for time-sensitive events from the Outlook settings.

You can read the official changelog below to learn more about these changes.

Changelog

Microsoft usually releases a new Office update every month for Office Insider Current Channel subscribers on Mac, adding new features and changes. Microsoft is also expected to release a new Office Insider Build next month. We’ll keep you updated if we find anything interesting in the update.

To update the Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build to the latest version, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.