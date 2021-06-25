Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build with version number 16.51 (21061301) for Mac users (Beta Channel). The latest Insider Preview Build brings a couple of new features, improvements, and fixes for issues found in Outlook.

Talking about what’s new, Outlook will now guide a new user through the initial setup via a new welcome and onboarding guide. Outlook users will also be able to choose one of the six available colors. The ability to sort messages by importance and message size is another great feature in the latest Office Build. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Outlook Fixes Calendar: We fixed an issue where the wrong date was shown for incoming meeting invite RSVPs.

App: We fixed an infrequent crash related to adjusting sidebar widths.

Message Compose: We fixed an issue where typing was sometimes impossible above quoted texted of an original email when replying. New or improved features A new onboarding experience: If you are new to Outlook, let us guide you through initial setup via a new welcome and onboarding guide. Learn more >

Theming: Outlook now supports theming! Personalize your Outlook by choosing from one of six available colors. Learn more >

Toasts get a fresh coat of paint: Toasts in Outlook have an improved look.

More ways to sort your messages: You can now sort your messages by importance and message size.

To update to Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File > Account > Update options > Update now.