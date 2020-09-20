Microsoft released Office for Mac (Insider Fast builds) Version 16.42 (20090700, 20090901) on September 7, and on September 2. The company has now highlighted all the new features and bug fixes that come with the latest macOS Office Insider Preview Builds. The updates include no know issues. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

Outlook New features Re-order Favorites and Accounts: Re-arrange items within Favorites and re-order the various accounts added in sidebar by simply dragging and dropping them so that they are quick to reach

Search: When a user query returns no results, the search shall return results corresponding to an alteration of the original query. The information about the alteration is presented to the user Bug fixes Message List: a message will be selected after responding or forwarding a message

Add-ins: re-installation of certain Admin managed Add-ins will now no longer fail in outlook

Search: all the contents in the expanded search popup are now scrollable using the keyboard

Search: Fixed accessibility bug to reach ‘Search edit field’,’ New outlook’, ‘Send bug report’, ‘What’s new’ buttons in reverse navigation using the keyboard

Add-ins: Add-in name shall now appear as button label if there is only one add-in Known issues None

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.