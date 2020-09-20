Microsoft released Office for Mac (Insider Fast builds) Version 16.42 (20090700, 20090901) on September 7, and on September 2. The company has now highlighted all the new features and bug fixes that come with the latest macOS Office Insider Preview Builds. The updates include no know issues. You can see the official changelog below.
Changelog
Outlook
New features
- Re-order Favorites and Accounts: Re-arrange items within Favorites and re-order the various accounts added in sidebar by simply dragging and dropping them so that they are quick to reach
- Search: When a user query returns no results, the search shall return results corresponding to an alteration of the original query. The information about the alteration is presented to the user
Bug fixes
- Message List: a message will be selected after responding or forwarding a message
- Add-ins: re-installation of certain Admin managed Add-ins will now no longer fail in outlook
- Search: all the contents in the expanded search popup are now scrollable using the keyboard
- Search: Fixed accessibility bug to reach ‘Search edit field’,’ New outlook’, ‘Send bug report’, ‘What’s new’ buttons in reverse navigation using the keyboard
- Add-ins: Add-in name shall now appear as button label if there is only one add-in
Known issues
None
To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.
