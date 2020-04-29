Microsoft has released a new Office Build for Office Insiders on macOS. The latest Office Insider Preview Build (20042605) for macOS adds a couple of new features to Outlook, it also offers a number of bug fixes. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

Outlook New features External Recipient MailTip: informs the sender that the message will leave the organization if the sender adds an external recipient (that is, somebody whose email address is outside your organization) or a distribution list that contains external recipients. Large Audience MailTip: will let the sender know that the message will be sent to a large audience (more than 25 recipients). Bug fixes Current Outlook | Mail: outlook will now no longer display the due date for emails one day earlier with a customized followup date for GMT+ timezone

Current Outlook | Attachments: outlook will no longer crash when saving or previewing email attachments in certain scenarios

Message List: messages will now no longer be missing from the list due to dropped notification Known issues No known issues

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.