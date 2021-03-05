Microsoft has released Office Insider Preview Build 16.0.13901.20024 for Office Insiders on Android. The latest Office build adds a number of new features to Word, Outlook. You can read the full official changelog below.
Changelog
Word
Type faster with Text Predictions
The feature reduces spelling and grammar errors and learns over time to give the best recommendations based on your writing style.
Dictation is available in more languages
Dictation is now available in more languages. With the addition of more languages, more speakers worldwide can use speech-to-text. Dictation now supports seven new languages: Hindi, Russian, Polish, Portuguese (Portugal), Korean, Thai, and Chinese (Taiwan). We are continuing to add more languages as well.
Outlook
New FAQ section
We have a brand new Frequently Asked Questions experience in the app to give you easier, faster access to top answers about Outlook.
Reorder accounts
Your Outlook app can look exactly the way you want when you swap the order of your accounts in Settings.
If you’re not a part of the Office Insider program, you can join Office Insider for Android by following a few simple steps. You can click on this link for a step by step installation guide.