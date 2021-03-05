Microsoft has released Office Insider Preview Build 16.0.13901.20024 for Office Insiders on Android. The latest Office build adds a number of new features to Word, Outlook. You can read the full official changelog below.

Word

Type faster with Text Predictions

The feature reduces spelling and grammar errors and learns over time to give the best recommendations based on your writing style.

Dictation is available in more languages

Dictation is now available in more languages. With the addition of more languages, more speakers worldwide can use speech-to-text. Dictation now supports seven new languages: Hindi, Russian, Polish, Portuguese (Portugal), Korean, Thai, and Chinese (Taiwan). We are continuing to add more languages as well.

Outlook

New FAQ section

We have a brand new Frequently Asked Questions experience in the app to give you easier, faster access to top answers about Outlook.

Reorder accounts

Your Outlook app can look exactly the way you want when you swap the order of your accounts in Settings.