Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build 14420.20004 for Windows users registered in the Beta Channel of the Office Insider program. The new build adds support for new file formats such as .odt, .ods, .odp, thanks to the newest version of OpenDocument format(ODF) 1.3 om Office. Another new feature is the ability to view multiple months both horizontally and vertically in the Calendar To-Do bar.

The new Office build also incldues fixes for issues found in Word, Excel, Publisher, Office Suit. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Word, Excel, PowerPoint Support added for OpenDocument format 1.3 Support for the newest version of OpenDocument format (ODF) 1.3 is now available in Office! The ODF 1.3 specification adds support for many features already supported by the Office Open XML (OOXML) format; these features can now be saved by Word, Excel, and PowerPoint (file extensions .odt, .ods, and .odp). To use the new format, just click File > Save As and in the Save as type field, select the OpenDocument format. Learn more > Outlook Calendar To-Do bar view displays multiple months In previous versions of Outlook, users could customize their view to show more than one “mini-month” at a time in the Calendar To-Do bar (a pane on the right side of the screen). Thanks to user feedback, we’ve brought this feature back! Now you can show multiple months both horizontally and vertically in the Calendar To-Do bar. To show the To Do bar in the Calendar module, click View > To Do Bar > Calendar, then resize the pane to show multiple months as needed. Notable Fixes We fixed an issue where an unexpected informational notification tip about shortening meetings by default appeared when creating meetings in Outlook, when the option was not configured by the Exchange administrator. Word, Excel, Publisher Notable Fixes We fixed a stability issue related to graphics during recalculation. Excel Notable Fixes We fixed an issue where, under rare circumstances, Excel could stop responding while calculating a workbook. Office Suite Notable Fixes We fixed an issue where pictures copied from Word did not preserve the Lock Aspect Ratio setting when pasted into drawing canvases in other Office applications.

To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.