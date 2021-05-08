Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build(Beta Channel) for Windows users. The new Office Insider Preview Build 14029.10000 adds no new features, instead, you get important fixes for issues found in Excel, Outlook, Word. You can read the full official changelog below to know about them in detail.

Changelog

Excel Notable fixes We fixed an issue that prevented the Name Manager from opening books with a large number of hidden names. Outlook Notable fixes We fixed an issue that caused users to see copies of all of their sent items appearing in their Outbox folder.

We fixed an issue that caused Outlook to close unexpectedly when using Read Aloud with other versions of Windows. Word Notable fixes We fixed an issue that caused Word to close unexpectedly when using Read Aloud with other versions of Windows.

To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.