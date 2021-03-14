Microsoft has released Office Insider Preview Build 13901.20148 for Insiders on Windows in the Current Channel. The new Office build adds new features to Excel, PowerPoint, Word, Outlook, and Visio.

Talking about what’s new, the latest Office build brings Dark Mode for Word documents, AutoSave, and coauthoring on encrypted documents. The new Office build also includes a new conference room and workspace booking experience for Outlook. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Excel, PowerPoint, Word AutoSave and coauthoring on sensitive encrypted documents Don’t trade off productivity for security. With Microsoft Information Protection, documents that are encrypted with sensitivity labels can now be AutoSaved and co-authored with others in real time just like unencrypted documents can. Requires tenant opt-in. Word Dark Mode for Word documents Dark Mode may help reduce eye strain and accommodate light sensitivity while working on your documents. Learn more > Outlook New conference room and workspace booking experience The conference room booking experience has been refreshed, and with it we’ve added capabilities to allow you to schedule individual workspaces as well. Visio Office icons have a new look The product icons have been redesigned to reflect simple, powerful, and intelligent Office experiences. Learn more >

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.