Microsoft today released a new Office Insider Preview Build 13519.20000 for Windows users registered in the Beta Channel. The new Office Insider Preview Build brings new features to Excel, Outlook, Visio. It also offers notable fixes for issues found in Word, Excel, Outlook, Visio, Project. You can read the full official changelog below.

Excel

LAMBDA

Do you make use of repeated calculations you wish you could define once and reuse? Have you ever looked for a function, but couldn’t find one that fits your specific needs? Or, maybe, you’ve run into this type of issue before and investigated creating VBA User Defined Functions (UDF) or JavaScript custom functions, only to discover that you need to learn a new language.

All that changes today with the release of the LAMBDA function.

Outlook

Shorten appointments and events

In Jan. 2019, we released the End Early feature. Now you can choose between ending early or starting late. This adds breaks between back to back meetings and gives you time to get to your next meeting.

Notable fix

We fixed an issue that caused SmartLinks to lose their formatting when saved to drafts.

Visio

New Azure stencils and shapes

We’ve added many more stencils to help you create up-to-date Azure diagrams.

Word

Notable fix

We fixed an issue that prevented users from pasting as plain text.

Excel

Notable fix

We fixed an issue where a broken hyperlink to a help article in an alert in case Autosave becomes disabled.

We fixed an issue where editing in languages that require the use of IME would behave poorly when editing in overwrite mode.

We fixed an issue where Excel would close unexpectedly when copying and pasting data in formula view.

Project

Notable fix