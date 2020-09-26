Microsoft releases a new Office Insider Preview Build 13318.20000 for Windows users in Beta Channel. The new Office Insider Preview Build brings new features to Word, Excel, Outlook, and notable fixes for PowerPoint, OneNote, Word, Access, and Excel.

The latest Office Insider Preview Build lets you create your own custom data types, load the result of the query to the Excel grid, and easily consume and explore the output of their query with interactive data cards and formulas. The update also includes text predictions and a visual refresh for task items in Outlook, bug fixes. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Excel Create Power Query data types in Excel Use the Power Query Editor to create your own custom data types, load the result of the query to the Excel grid, and easily consume and explore the output of their query with interactive data cards and formulas. This feature is available for E3+E5 customers only. To enable this feature, in the Power Query Editor, select several columns, move to the Transform tab, select the Create Data Type button. In the Create Data Type dialog, define:

1. Data type name

2. Display column Notable fixes We fixed an issue where multi-level category manual interval was not working in charts.

We fixed an issue where adding to a table used for Data Validation did not update options for all sheets in the workbook.

We fixed an issue which could cause a hang when refreshing OLAP PivotTables. Outlook User experience updates for Tasks The tasks items received a visual refresh. Text predictions As you type an email, we’ll show ghost text prediction to help you complete your sentences faster. You can accept it by pressing tab. Learn more > Word Microsoft Editor gets an upgrade in Word and Outlook We have upgraded the current experience with the Editor pane in Word for desktop clients. Learn more > Notable fixes We fixed an issue where links to workflow enabled files were not opening as expected. PowerPoint Notable fixes We fixed an issue where when a PowerPoint file with a linked Excel chart incorrectly changes to an Excel sheet when the user changes the source path to the local OneDrive folder. OneNote Notable fixes We fixed an issue when you hover over green color in notebook color selector, the pop up reads “red chalk.”

We fixed an issue where OneNote didn’t honor High Contrast colors in the canvas for custom themes. Access Notable fixes We fixed an issue where scrollbar position was not set correctly when loading query/relationship window saved while scrolled.

We fixed an issue where Add Table Task Pane was not displaying names containing ‘&’ correctly.

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.