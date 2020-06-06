Microsoft has released a new Office Build for Office Insiders on Windows. The new Build 13001.20002 includes a number of new features for Outlook and Excel, and it also comes with fixes for bugs in Word, Outlook Excel, PowerPoint, Project.

Talking about the new features, with the latest Office Insider Preview Build installed, you’ll now be able to sort or filter your Excel file while collaborating with others. It’s also easier for you to create PivotTables in Excel that are connected to datasets stored in Power B. Further, in Outlook, you have an option to quickly reopen items from your previous Outlook season. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

You can now sort and filter your Excel file while collaborating with others. This new feature prevents you from being impacted by other user’s sorts and filters while coauthoring the document. Create PivotTables from Datasets in Power BI within Excel: You can create PivotTables in Excel that are connected to datasets stored in Power BI with a few clicks. Doing this allows you get the best of both PivotTables and Power BI. Calculate, summarize, and analyze your data with PivotTables from your secure Power BI datasets. Learn more Outlook Quickly reopen items from previous session: We added an option to quickly reopen items from a previous Outlook session. Whether Outlook crashes or you close it, you’ll now be able to quickly relaunch items when you reopen the app. This feature is on by default. To turn it off, go to Options > General > Start up Options. Resolved issues Excel We fixed an issue where custom values on the chart axis would not get applied correctly.

We fixed an issue where worksheets containing multiple formulas with defined names was resulting in longer times when saving files. Outlook We fixed an issue where the IME (Input Method Editor) window would overlap the underlying text being entered via the IME when using multiple monitors with different resolutions.

We fixed an issue where viewing a template when composing a new email message would result in a crash.

We fixed an issue where users were unable to Exchange 2010 public folders after Outlook version 1911.

We fixed an issue where the Categorize button for group calendars in the Office Ribbon was disabled.

We fixed an issue that would cause users with conflicting contacts to experience crashes in Outlook.

We fixed an issue that resulted in the Online Archive dropdown in folder properties to be missing for users on high DPI monitors.

We fixed an issue that caused users to experience a crash in Outlook when working with hyperlinks in Plain Text emails.

We fixed an issue that caused Outlook to be unable to parse long file names encoded with RFC2231.

We fixed an issue that was causing Outlook users to experience intermittent hangs when using screen readers. PowerPoint We fixed an issue with opening server-configured files with forms-based authentication.

We fixed an issue where PowerPoint files with embedded charts / workbooks could result in failures when saving the file.

We fixed an issue where a Comment pane that had been closed by the user would re-open automatically.

We fixed an issue where the slide editor from one slide would overlap on to the next slide. Project We fixed an issue that prevented orphaned tasks from being deleted or re-assigned after their parent plan was deleted. Word We fixed an issue where timestamps in Comment panes were not based on the system locale time.

We fixed an issue where comments between the web app and the desktop application were not in sync.

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.