Oculus VR gamers will soon have to crawl back to the social media platform their grandparents have just started to understand as Facebook has begun forcing itself into the virtual reality platform.

Revealed through a new Oculus VR update blog post, everyone using an Oculus device for the first time will be required to sign up with a Facebook account.

Facebook claims that those who originally signed up with an Oculus account will be allowed to continue using that account for the next two years without merging it into a Facebook account.

“After January 1, 2023, we will end support for Oculus accounts,” Facebook masquerading as the Oculus Twitter account said. “If you choose not to merge your accounts at that time, you can continue using your device, but full functionality will require a Facebook account.”

Facebook claims that this barging into the Oculus VR community “will make it easier to find, connect, and play with friends in VR”. Okay.

Oculus accounts aren’t the only thing Facebook is killing when it comes to their virtual reality platform. With the runaway success of their Oculus Quest headsets, the social media giant has killed off the Oculus Go line.