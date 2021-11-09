It’s the second Tuesday of November, which means it’s time for Microsoft to release their regular fixes for Windows 10 and 11.

Windows 10

For Windows 10 Microsoft has KB5007186 which is available for Windows 10 2004, all editions Windows Server version 2004 Windows 10, version 20H2, all editions Windows Server, version 20H2, and all editions Windows 10, version 21H1, taking the operating systems to build 19041.1348, 19042.1348, and 19043.1348 respectively.

Microsoft notes Windows 10, version 2004 will reach end of servicing on December 14, 2021 and recommends users update to a more recent release of the operating system.

The main improvements are security fixes for Windows 10.

The official changelog reads:

This security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include: Addresses an issue in which certain apps might have unexpected results when rendering some user interface elements or when drawing within the app. You might encounter this issue with apps that use GDI+ and set a zero (0) width pen object on displays with high dots per inch (DPI) or resolution, or if the app is using scaling.

The security updates include six critical and 49 important updates, listed below:

20 Elevation of Privilege vulnerabilities

2 Security Feature Bypass vulnerabilities

15 Remote Code Execution vulnerabilities

10 Information Disclosure vulnerabilities

3 Denial of Service vulnerabilities

4 Spoofing vulnerabilities

The update comes with the following known issues:

You can download the update by checking for updates in Settings or from the Microsoft Catalogue here.

Windows 11

For Windows 11 Microsoft released KB5007215 which takes the OS to build 22000.318.

Similar to Windows 10, the update also brings security fixes.

The official changelog notes:

This security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include: Addresses an issue in which certain apps might have unexpected results when rendering some user interface elements or when drawing within the app. You might encounter this issue with apps that use GDI+ and set a zero (0) width pen object on displays with high dots per inch (DPI) or resolution, or if the app is using scaling.

There are no known issues.

You can download the update by Checking for Updates in Settings or from the Microsoft Catalogue here.