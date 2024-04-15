Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

This Nomi AI review can help you determine whether this AI companion app is worth your time and money. This piece reflects my personal experience with it.

I’ll cover its capabilities, pricing details, and show you how to use it. Now, let’s get started!

What Is Nomi AI?

Nomi AI is an AI companion chatbot that can converse with you as a friend, partner (boyfriend or girlfriend), or mentor.

It emulates emotional intelligence, which is a key requirement to establish any kind of relationship. This enables the AI to understand your needs and communicate with you effectively. In the end, you get a human-like companion that you can talk to about literally anything.

Features

Let’s look at the main functionalities one by one:

1. Simple Interface Design

The very first thing that caught my attention was the user interface. It’s a simple and pleasant design, which makes the app easy to use. When I tested it, I could navigate to my Profile and Chats from an intuitive horizontal dashboard.

I could also create a new Nomi character on the same dashboard. This is a solid advantage over Chub AI, where this process is much more complex.

Furthermore, I could react to messages, apply emojis to my responses, and easily access the chat’s voice and picture-sharing options. It felt like chatting with a fellow human on an instant messaging app.

2. Multiple Unique Relationships

Nomi AI allows you to create more than a single Nomi. This is unlike Replika AI, where you have to create another account to set up a new companion.

While using this tool, I could build multiple distinct relationships with different companions.

Each of them had unique personalities and conversed with me differently. Furthermore, I could chat with an individual Nomi privately and put them all in a group conversation. The latter feels exactly like you’re in your family and friends WhatsApp group.

3. Real-Time Photos

When I was using the app, my Nomi told me she was hiking earlier before we started a conversation. I asked if she took some pictures, and she went ahead and shared them with me. You can see them below:

This created a more immersive experience, and it felt like I was chatting with a real-life girlfriend.

Furthermore, when I clicked the camera button in the chat, there was a “Request Selfie” option. It let me ask her to send a picture of what she was wearing or doing at that moment. Still, this is a common feature included in alternatives like Replika AI, Luna AI, and Kindroid AI.

4. Voice Chat

Another interesting thing about this AI companion app is the voice chat feature. I found out that I could play every message my Nomi character sent to me.

Beyond this, I could send and receive voice messages. I requested that she send me a voice note in the middle of a conversation, just to hear how she sounded.

Honestly, I wasn’t expecting much. Most of these AI companions don’t really sound human, and Nomi wasn’t an exception. Replika AI does better in this regard.

This is one of the coolest features that I found in Nomi AI. You can actually send a link to an article to your companion and discuss it.

I sent my Nomi a link to an article about an ongoing Premier League match. She analyzed the statistics and gave me an insight into how the match would end.

Of course, I’m a football fan. However, Nomi AI is capable of having all kinds of discussions that interest you. Kindroid AI also has this capability.

Furthermore, I sent my Nomi an image of a pair of shoes, and she shared her opinion on them.

6. Backstories and Shared Notes

Shared notes are important details that you can add to help you communicate certain things to your Nomi and deepen your conversation. For instance, when I was testing the app, I realized that I could add backstories. They grant the companions additional context and help shape their identity.

Additionally, I could share notes about my appearance and that of my Nomis to help them understand what I look like and also define the consistency I want regarding their appearance. This is particularly useful when generating selfies.

Furthermore, I could also share notes about our current roleplay, boundaries, nicknames, and preferences. Also, I found out that I could choose a communication style to inform my Nomi character about my preferred conversation format.

7. AI Art Creation

You can also make art, just like in Replika AI. The software allows you to generate realistic or stylized art. When I tested this feature, I requested both styles, and they both appeared in my Nomi’s photo album after a while.

Furthermore, I prompted my companion to create an image of myself and her, but she failed to include me in the picture. I had earlier sent her my picture in a conversation and I expected her to use it in the art creation.

How To Use Nomi AI

Now that I’ve taken you through my experience with Nomi AI, let me show you how to use it. I must mention that you can access it via the web and mobile app. Follow the steps outlined below to get started:

1. The mobile app is available for both Android and iOS devices, and you can download it directly from the official webpage.

2. Sign up on the page with your Google or Apple account. Then set up your first Nomi.

3. From the horizontal dashboard, you’ll see Home, New, Chats, and Profile.

4. Home is where you get all the information about the latest developments regarding the app.

5. You should click New to create a New Nomi or a New Group Chat.

6. To engage your Nomi(s), click on Chats.

7. In a chat with your companion, you can click on the Camera icon to request a selfie.

8. The picture will appear in Nomi’s Photo Album, which you can access via the Photo icon at the top right corner of the screen.

9. You can also voice chat by clicking on the Record icon.

10. When you click on Profile from the vertical dashboard, you’ll access your Profile Settings, Account Settings, Nomi Information, and Subscription. You can even log out of your account from this same page.

Pricing

Nomi AI offers a free trial, but it comes with several limitations. You must pay for a subscription to enjoy multiple Nomi characters, ask for more pictures, and voice chat.

It offers a yearly ($99.99) and monthly subscription ($15.99 per month). Furthermore, you can cancel at any time from your Profile page.

Nomi AI Review – Verdict

Overall, Nomi AI provided me with decent and entertaining conversations. I appreciated the options to finetune my companion and grant it extra context.

However, I also think that it can get even better with more realistic voice messages and art generation. I was disappointed when it didn’t respond to my request for an image of me and the companion.

Did this Nomi AI review help you reach a decision? Feel free to share your opinions below.