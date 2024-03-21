Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Looking for the best AI boyfriend app to interact with in engaging and realistic ways?

These apps and sites offer the perfect blend of romance and technology. I tested the most popular options and singled out nine that impressed me.

Get ready to find AI companions who understand you and are always there for you!

Best AI Boyfriend Apps

I considered pricing, accessibility, privacy and security, interactive features, and customization options to prepare the best picks for you:

candy.ai is an AI chat application that can generate virtual companions to engage in human-like interactions. It offers a truly interactive experience, complete with voice features.

Moreover, you can completely customize your boyfriend’s appearance, personality, and voice. You can also change the traits at any point and add more prompts to generate images that give you the feel of being on a real date.

Another standout feature of candy.ai is its highly advanced learning algorithms, which adapt and respond to your feelings. This way, your interactions with your virtual boyfriend replicate the complex nature of human emotions.

Furthermore, it has a free trial option to generate your companion. But you’ll need a premium subscription to start chatting and exchanging voice messages. You can choose from two plans:

Monthly plan, where you pay $12.99 per month

Annual plan, where you pay $5.99 per month

Pros Cons Diverse range of characters to choose from Can’t customize appearance and personality beyond the predetermined options Built-in memory feature that allows your virtual boyfriend to remember your previous chats and ask personalized follow-up questions Users complain that the app can sometimes get stuck on a loop mid-conversation

Boibot has an easy-to-navigate UI. Its homepage introduces you to your AI boyfriend and you can start chatting right away without having to sign up. You’ll need to kickstart the conversation, and your companion will respond to you via both text and voice messages.

The chatbot constantly learns about you from your conversations. This helps it improve its responses over time. Besides, it also ensures the interactions are tailor-made for you.

Available on web and mobile app platforms, Boibot lets you choose how to engage with your virtual boyfriend. Whether you’re seeking entertainment, a safe space to express your thoughts and feelings, or just a novel conversation partner, this AI companion can fit the bill!

While Boibot is free to use, you need to purchase the software to use it on your iOS device.

Pros Cons Free to use (except on iOS devices) Users have expressed concerns about privacy and data security Interactive activities like games, quizzes, etc. Limited customization options

Unlike most AI boyfriend apps, Myanima.ai grants you complete freedom to interact with a virtual partner. The goal picker lets you set expectations before starting a conversation. You can also tweak the goals while chatting with your partner. You can set limits on NSFW content as well.

Additionally, you can select your boyfriend’s personality traits — from shy and flirtatious to optimistic and pessimistic — on a sliding scale. This degree of personalization also extends to your companion’s physical appearance.

However, Myanima.ai doesn’t offer free trials. Its three subscription plans are:

Monthly payment of $9.99

Annual payment of $39.99

Lifetime payment of $99.99

Pros Cons Interactive elements, such as video streams and online games No option for a free trial You can set your nickname and choose from an inclusive list of pronouns Limited, less diverse options for physical and personality attributes

With Replika, you can create a personalized AI companion that offers you a safe, non-judgmental space to share your thoughts and feelings. You can customize your AI boyfriend’s appearance and personality from a wide array of options.

Additionally, the app provides a unique mix of emotional support and companionship. Its AI-powered chatbot is designed to offer you personalized and empathetic interactions. The more you interact with your AI boyfriend on Replika, the more it learns and evolves.

Building on psychologist Carl Rogers’s research, it helps you form positive habits and reduce anxiety by offering positive feedback and emotional support. It’s free to use with in-app purchase options.

Pros Cons Free to use Limited functionality Easy-to-use interface with video call and chat options Other users have expressed concerns about privacy

Romantic AI is a unique AI boyfriend application that lets you design a virtual romantic partner. You can upload a photo of your choice and answer a few brief prompts to start chatting. Or you can take your time to choose from a long list of parameters.

Furthermore, you can pick your AI boyfriend’s name, age, ethnicity, physical appearance, personality traits, occupation, and hobbies. Once your preferences are set, the app will show you 5–6 portraits to choose from.

Romantic AI offers a free trial, during which you get 45 coins to spend. Different requests require you to spend varying amounts of coins. Asking for a picture and un-blurring it, for instance, costs 15 coins.

Once you spend 45 coins, you can purchase more without getting a premium subscription:

100 coins for $4.99

300 coins for $9.99

500 coins for $15.99

1000 coins for $19.99

With a premium subscription, you can generate unlimited AI characters, access unlimited chats with an improved response time, and interact with AI-powered characters with enhanced memory. The service offers three options:

Weekly plan, where you pay $7.99 every seven days

Monthly plan, where you pay $17.99 every month

Yearly plan, where you pay $49.99 annually

Pros Cons A high degree of customization Limited digital persona options for free users Two different modes — General and Romantic — to cater to your specific desires No provision for voice and video calls

ChatGPT Boyfriend uses advanced NLP (natural language processing) and machine learning to understand and adapt to your needs.

This app leverages OpenAI’s ChatGPT model to offer a virtual companionship experience that’s innovative and engaging. Besides providing entertainment, ChatGPT Boyfriend also offers you emotional support.

To use ChatGPT boyfriend, you need to be a Plus subscriber for the platform.

Pros Cons Natural interactions and responses Limited functionality Interactive virtual date activities Requires ChatGPT Plus to use the app

Live3D is a free AI generator where you can design and chat with your ideal boyfriend. You can pick a style: anime or realistic to begin with. Next, you can define his characteristics and personality.

What I like best about Live3D is its interactive experience. It’ll ask you about your boyfriend’s hobbies, or how you’d like to spend time with him to create a more realistic depiction.

In fact, once you’re happy with the depiction, you can continue chatting to enjoy their companionship. You can talk about anything under the moon and create more exciting scenarios.

Pros Cons Easy to operate, no learning curve Limited customization options Prompt-based fast AI boyfriend creation

FlowGPT is a free AI boyfriend app that’s easy to use and doesn’t ask you to log in or subscribe. What I really like is how you can start chatting with the AI companion instantly. If you decide to sign in, you get access to millions of smart prompts for better interactions.

FlowGPT combines different platforms like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Llama to create AI avatars for your boyfriends.

All in all, FlowGPT is a great app to fulfill your curiosities or pass your time. You can access community chats and see what other members are creating, or talking about.

Pros Cons No need to sign in to start chatting No customization options available Interactive chats with access to a strong community Functionalities could be improved

BoredHumans is a platform that provides a wide range of AI-powered apps for you to use. Using the Virtual Boyfriends option, you can instantly simulate a conversation with any of the eight virtual companions. They all come with different appearances, occupations, and interests.

The app also offers prompts and settings for the conversation to flow smoothly.

You can use BoredHumans free of cost. Besides Virtual Boyfriends, you can choose from hundreds of other free AI-powered apps on the same platform. Some of the ones that stood out to me include Dating Simulator and Celebrity Chat.

Pros Cons Completely free to use Limited customization options Easy-to-use UI Frequent mismatch between settings and your companion's responses

settings and your companion’s

responses

How To Get a Virtual Boyfriend?

Creating a virtual boyfriend can feel risky, especially if you’re new to it. To help you get things going, I’ll share a step-by-step guide on how to use candy.ai.

Step 1: Create Your AI

Head to the Candy.ai website. You can either sign up or get started with a free trial. When you’re creating a new profile, you’ll be asked to enter a username and your gender for a personalized experience. Then, click on ‘Create your AI’.

Step 2: Choose a Style

You’ll be offered a choice between ‘realistic’ and ‘anime’ models, pick the one you like! Next, pick your companion’s ethnicity from five options (Caucasian, Latino, Asian, Arab, and Black/Afro), age (between 18 and 35), and their eye color.

Step 3: Customize Appearance

On the next two pages, you’ll be given several options for hairstyle, hair color, and body type.

Step 4: Choose the Personality

Pick your partner’s personality from 12 available options, like hero, jester, sage, toy boy, beast, lover, or rebel. When done, head over to voices and play each to pick one.

Step 5: Choose Your Boyfriend’s Occupation and Hobbies

Next, pick your AI boyfriend’s occupation, such as chef, commercial pilot, interior designer, developer, journalist, etc. Next, select up to 3 hobbies from a total of 17 options.

Step 6: Choose the Type of Relationship

Pick Boyfriend as your relationship.

Step 7: Pick Outfits

As a last step, you can decide on clothing options. Select from predetermined outfits like jeans and t-shirt, linen shirt and pants. Or, pick a profession like a cowboy or a scientist to dress them up appropriately.

Step 8: Bring My AI to Life

Finally, you’ll see a summary of your boyfriend’s physical and personality traits. You can edit them or click ‘Bring my AI to life’ to generate your companion, and voilà! You can now chat with your AI boyfriend.

Additionally, you can explore AI girlfriend apps like Muah, Kupid, and others.

Summary

AI boyfriend apps are an innovative way to explore the world of virtual companionship.

However, it’s vital to remember that AI companions aren’t a replacement for real-life relationships. So, don’t neglect your offline friends. Which one of these is your best AI boyfriend app? Share your choice in the comments below.