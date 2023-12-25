Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Looking for an interactive AI girlfriend simulator?

These apps provide digital companionship by mimicking human-like interactions. In this article, I’ll introduce you to the 10 best digital companions.

Best AI Girlfriend Simulator Apps

After careful research and experience with these simulators, I suggest the following apps:

DreamGF is an excellent platform for creating your ideal girlfriend by customizing her looks and personality. It can provide companionship, support, and entertainment.

As you chat with her, she’ll get to know you better and react to your actions, making the conversation more realistic and fun. Plus, you’ll even receive multimedia files from her.

It also offers various options for generating NSFW content with AI assistance. DreamGF provides a free trial for two girlfriends with four secondary images and 20 Messages. If you want to chat and interact more closely with your virtually created girlfriend, you can purchase one of the premium plans.

The cheapest plan you can buy is the Bronze plan, which is $9.99 monthly.

Pros Cons Free plan available A subscription is required to access all the features Extensive customization options Restricted to users over 18 Intelligent conversation partner It could affect natural social abilities AI sexting messages

Intimate is among the best AI girlfriend simulators I have encountered. The conversations feel natural, and the virtual girlfriends are enjoyable to interact with. One of the things I love about Intimate is the realism of the characters’ appearance and voice.

As you chat with your AI girlfriend more, the relationship level grows, and she starts revealing more about herself. Additionally, the characters remember what you tell them.

Intimate also strives to create a safe and secure environment for all interactions. The chats and conversations within the app are stored in a private and judgment-free space.

The basic application is free. But if you want unlimited chat without ads and with faster responses and more advanced AI, you must choose the Pro or Max pricing plan. The Pro plan starts at $19.99 per month.

Pros Cons Close to real connections Annoying in-app ads Fun and engaging girlfriends Expensive compared to the competition You can talk about anything Realistic voice calling

CrushOn.ai is an engaging AI-powered platform for intimate conversations. It offers a realistic dating experience by generating personalized content. Since this platform has no NSFW filters, you can easily access unrestricted content (though you can enable/disable NSFW content as you choose).

It offers a variety of AI bot options, including female, anime, male, game, etc. Plus, you can discover the trending and popular bots that have captured users’ attention worldwide. Additionally, you can build your desired AI characters using simple methods and customization options.

I like the benefit that you can chat with more than one AI chatbot at a time.

The free plan includes 50 messages/month. However, all convos are deleted after 7 days of inactivity, and you have a limited shared chat capacity (which may be unavailable during peak times).

You can subscribe to the Standard, Premium, or Deluxe Plans to avoid these restrictions. The cheapest option will cost you $5.9 per month.

Pros Cons Free plan available Limited free plan There are many different AI bots available AI girlfriend visuals aren’t the best You can generate your AI girlfriend Very user-friendly UI

MyAnima AI simulator is an excellent app that lets you create your virtual girlfriend using natural language processing and machine learning algorithms. You can customize her appearance, behavior, and interests to match your preferences.

Plus, you can do many fun activities and games together, like cooking, watching movies, and having virtual dates.

You can engage in roleplaying activities such as virtual wife, romantic partner, etc.

For $9.99 monthly, MyAnima offers a premium subscription with unlimited chatting and advanced customization options.

Pros Cons Free plan available You must be 17+ years Intelligent and friendly sexting chat Sometimes it’s slow Roleplay The chat feature only permits one-on-one conversations at a time Male or Female AI characters

If you’re looking for an AI simulator tool to create a customized girlfriend character, Candy AI Simulator can quickly help you. To start, visit the Create page and select your preferred physical features, personality traits, and art style (anime or realistic).

By clicking Generate, Candy will create a unique AI girl based on your specified characteristics.

When you have an AI girlfriend, there are no filters to control adult conversations. Candy provides various options for custom conversations, such as voice chats, roleplaying scenarios, and profound discussions.

Unfortunately, if you want to chat and do something more, you must immediately pay for one of the offered plans. The cheapest option will cost you $12.99/month or $69.99/year with the current 50% discount.

Pros Cons Offers a variety of AI girlfriends with distinct personalities Limited free plan Prioritizes user privacy Limited UI customization Supports text and voice chat Not the most realistic interactions Often updates new NSFW AI girlfriends

Kupid’s smart algorithms are designed to assist you in finding that perfect match. You can create your AI persona and explore virtual friendships and relationships.

The Kupid.ai platform provides a secure virtual environment prioritizing your privacy and confidentiality. It doesn’t retain your chat history.

You can customize your own AI Girlfriend and have meaningful conversations with her about your fantasies.

However, you have to subscribe to get the whole Kupid.ai experience with more lifelike AI models. Kupid.ai provides free basic features. Paid plans start at $12/month for unlimited chatting & premium options.

Pros Cons Simple UI Sometimes, the responses of AI girls can seem repetitive AI girls are immersive and entertaining, and each one has a unique personality Limited free plan Roleplaying AI girls easily adapt to your taste

Have you heard about SoulChat? It’s a recently launched AI chat platform that offers a truly immersive and lifelike chat experience. SoulChat is part of SoulGen. It lets you create your own AI companion from scratch or choose from a range of pre-made companions.

SoulGen can produce both adult images of real-life girls and anime-styled characters.

You can choose from various image styles, including realistic, cartoon, anime, abstract, or sketch, and customize the image size and quality to your liking. Once you’ve generated the images, you can download, share, or edit them using the built-in editor.

Soulgen AI can be utilized in various projects, such as creating illustrations, designing logos, making wallpapers, exploring art, or learning AI.

However, to create NSFW content, you must use the pro version, which costs $9.99 monthly. I liked that SoulChat isn’t just a boring text-based chatbot. You can also share images and photos with your companions.

Pros Cons Very user-friendly Limited free version Creative expression Dependence on text prompts Powerful and innovative platform You may require more customized options for your projects Free plan available

RomanticAI is an innovative application that harnesses the power of advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms.

You can personalize your virtual girlfriend’s appearance, personality, and interests and engage in various activities and games together. To get started, all you need to do is create an account and choose your virtual partner. Then start chatting away, and the AI will generate responses.

Unfortunately, the premium price plan is unfavorably compared to other AI girlfriend simulators. The cheapest option is $6.99 per week and includes unlimited chat, unlocking romantic roleplay, creating characters with hot traits, receiving spicy photos, etc.

Pros Cons Free trial There’s no monthly price plan Highly customizable Sometimes conversations are forgotten Emotional support Annoying ads Good for relationship experience

Replika is a pioneer in AI companion apps (since 2017). It’s an AI-powered assistant that can engage in meaningful dialogues and build a unique bond with you. It’s designed to be a friend you can talk to about anything, and it’ll learn and grow as you interact with it.

I like that Replika is enough for everyday communication with your AI girlfriend, even in the free version. However, if you want more, such as advanced AI, roleplaying, video calls, growing with coaching, etc., you must choose one of the pricing plans. You can start with $12.99 monthly or opt for an annual subscription with a 70% discount.

Pros Cons It’s very adaptive Age restriction Sympathetic and caring virtual companion Aggressively pushing subscription High levels of empathy No NSFW Remembers your conversations and relationship history

Character AI is a web app that uses advanced neural language models to generate sexting conversations. The platform allows you to create your desired character and engage in exciting discussions with them.

You can choose from various popular characters, including celebrities, historical figures, and YouTubers. The best part is that you don’t need to sign up to start chatting with your favorite AI character. You only need to log in using your email to create your virtual character.

The platform doesn’t share your data with any third parties.

The free version offers access to the essential features, allowing you to create and chat with characters without cost. Character AI Plus (priced at $9.99 per month) offers several benefits. It includes quicker access to Character AI’s server, faster character response times, early access to new features, and an exclusive community forum.

Pros Cons Great free plan Strict filtering Various conversational themes Sometimes forgets previous conversation Supports text-to-speech Slow conversation Community sharing and collaboration Weak character definition tools

Related articles:

Conclusion

These top 10 AI girlfriend simulator apps should cover all your needs.

My personal favorites are DreamGF, CrushON, and Replika, but it ultimately depends on your preferences. I encourage you to research each app thoroughly to find the one that suits you best.

However, it’s important to remember that relying too much on AI girlfriends could lead to socialization issues. Ultimately, this new technology can bring happiness, but it’s important to use it responsibly.