In an effort to expand its smartphone portfolio, HMD-owned Nokia is all set to announce as many as four new smartphones at the upcoming MWC event in Barcelona. At the event, the Finnish company is expected to unveil a brand new series dubbed “Original”. The new series appears to mysterious as we don’t know anything about it as yet and, therefore, it could very well be a surprise element from Nokia.

Apart from the Original series, Nokia is going to unveil three new smartphones and we know quite a lot about them. The three new smartphones that the company is going to unveil are Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, and Nokia 1.3. The Nokia 8.2 will be Nokia’s first 5G smartphone and is a successor to Nokia 8.1. Similarly, Nokia 5.2 is the successor to almost two years old Nokia 5.1. And lastly, the Nokia 1.3 will be a new entry-level Android smartphone.

Nokia 8.2 5G specs

Nokia’s first 5G smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 765 processor coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. It’s rumored to feature either a pOLED display or an LCD display. Other specs include 32MP selfie camera, 3,500mAh battery, 3.5mm audio jack, fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone is expected to be priced around 459 euros, which roughly translates to $505.

Nokia 5.2 specs

The 5.2 will be Nokia’s budget smartphone. It’s expected to be powered by Snapdragon 632 processor coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. The smartphone will feature a dual-camera setup at the back — 16MP primary sensor and 8MP secondary camera. For selfies, you’ll get an 8MP front-facing camera. Nokia 5.2 is rumored to be priced around 169 euros(~$186).

Nokia 1.3 specs

The 1.3 is going to be the cheapest Nokia phones at the MWC event. The smartphone will be based on MediaTek chipset and will pack 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It’ll feature a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The is expected to be available at a price point of 79 euros(~87).

via Indiatodaytech