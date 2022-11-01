Nicelocal Business Account: What Can It Do for Business Owners?

| Sponsored |

Nicelocal is an in-demand recommendation service available in a number of countries, including the US, Canada, the UK, and 50 others. The website has a monthly audience of over 20 million users. People use it to look for various companies and organizations whose services they would like to use.

The service offers over 15 company cards in the US alone, as well as over three million in the UK and almost two million in Canada. Because of this, Nicelocal is a convenient, effective platform for companies to promote their services, interact with clients, increase their recognition on the market, and develop a positive reputation.

The service offers business owners a wide range of functions they can take advantage of without paying a single cent. In this article, we’re going to take a look at how Nicelocal business accounts are set up, what a company card is, how to fill it in properly, and how to work with Nicelocal reviews on the platform.

Filling in the company card

90% of organizations already have a company card on Nicelocal because businesses are added to the service automatically. The platform uses special programs that gather information about companies from publicly available sources.

This is what all recommendation services do. However, if a business owner contacts Nicelocal and asks them to delete their company card from the website, their request will be fulfilled immediately.

Information that should be included in the company card:

Contact info – indicate your company’s name, phone number, hours of operation, and exact address with the Google Maps geo-tag

Essential information about the company – describe your company’s most important services and strengths

Links to the company’s website and social media pages

Information about the company’s services (you will have to choose from suggested categories)

Photos, certificates, and diplomas

Prices of goods and services

Information about current promotions and special offers

If you choose any of Nicelocal’s paid plans, you can also select the cards of competing businesses and track their statistics and special offers.

Working with Nicelocal reviews and complaints

The “Nicelocal reviews” section shows you all user comments that have been posted on your company’s page. Reviews that require a response are found in a separate section.

The “Review widget” section allows you to independently configure the type of widget that will be displayed on your homepage.

If a business owner selects the Premium or Gold paid plan, they can dispute negative user reviews and Nicelocal complaints. This does not mean that Nicelocal will delete negative user comments immediately upon request. In each specific case, the owner of the company card has to send a well-reasoned message to customer support explaining why they believe the review in question to be inaccurate.

The service’s moderators then investigate the user review, examine the information provided by the business owner, and make a decision about whether the comment should remain on the company’s page or be deleted. Moderators take the investigation of Nicelocal complaints very seriously since a company’s rank in the platform’s catalog directly depends on the number and content of user reviews.

The “Settings” section

This is where you can adjust your notification settings. Business owners can decide when they want to receive notifications about activity on the company’s page in the catalog, including when:

a response has been posted to a comment

a social media friend has left feedback. This function requires the user to log into Nicelocal via their Facebook account at least once. After that, the platform will automatically send reviews left by friends to the social networks

reviews are posted about the company. This notification is sent to the business owners’ email addresses. You can configure how often you want to be notified in your business account. You can get a notification every time a new review is posted or once every few days.

You can also use this section to configure notifications about whether or not your own comments have passed moderation or subscribe to recommendation bulletins and other notifications from the platform.

Another option involves allowing other users to manage the page. You can give other people access to your business account. To do this, just provide the other user’s email address, first and last name, phone number, and position in your company.

The “Help” and “Advertising” sections

You can use the “Help” section to contact customer support. Just select a category (accounting and finance, cooperation, ranking in catalog, reviews, etc.), then enter a message.

When switching to the “Advertising” section, you will see information about all paid Nicelocal plans, along with descriptions of their basic features, advantages, and monthly costs.

Tips on using your business account

Even business owners who use Nicelocal for free have access to a wide range of functions. They can provide detailed information about their businesses on their company cards, thus improving their position in the catalog and giving users detailed information about their services.

We recommend:

entering an SEO-optimized description of the company, which allows the company card to move up within the catalog and in search engines

list all services provided by the company in as much detail as possible and add up-to-date pricing information

post photographs and scans of licenses, certificates, and awards

create specialist cards describing your employees

To work with Nicelocal reviews effectively, your best option is to adjust your settings so that you receive a notification about every new message. This will allow you to react to user comments quickly. This is especially important when it comes to negative comments since a proactive response with an apology and an offer to rectify the situation can have a positive impact on your company’s reputation. Potential clients will see that your company responds to criticism and is invested in customer satisfaction.

To get the most out of your Nicelocal card, you’ll want to switch to one of the paid plans. They offer a wider range of functions when working with your business account. For example, you will be able to dispute reviews, make your company card stand out visually in the service’s catalog, receive high-priority service from Nicelocal’s specialists, remove competitors’ banners from your page, and more.

Your Nicelocal business account’s menu is intuitive, logical, and simply organized. Updating information about your company, working with reviews, and configuring notification settings can all be done quickly and easily, which allows you to make your card more visible in the Nicelocal catalog and interact effectively with clients and Nicelocal users.