Gravitar: Recharged

June 1 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Give your pilot dream a twist by navigating a universe filled with planets and space stations inhabited by hostile aliens. Explore these places with their own odd, challenging environments. But with varying gravity levels, would you be able to survive the trips and prove your skill as a pro pilot?

Janitor Bleeds

June 1

Who says arcades are just for fun? Janitor Bleeds is a retro-inspired horror game that will take you to the dark side of an arcade game story. After a car crash, you find an old arcade in the dark forest. Desperate for help, you step inside and encounter a mysterious arcade machine called Janitor, which pulls you to play itself. You know you’re in danger, and the only way to survive is to keep playing it. However, the events in the arcade world seem to affect the reality of the real world. Collect coins and progress to unveil the mystery of this horrible arcade.

Pinku Kult: Hex Mortis

June 1

Weird things are happening in the Razore City, so the mysterious Sh?kan Corp asked you to conduct investigations in the place. Be a denizen of the city and find the strange girl in the fox mask, the ultimate mastermind behind it all. Encounter deaths, missing cases, and twisted locations as you progress in this RPG adventure and level up your team of misfits.

Word Wheel by POWGI

June 1 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Enjoy this classic word wheel puzzle as it goes digital today! The mechanics are simple, find as many words as possible using the jumbled letters provided (and always using the middle letter). But the real fun comes when you invite up to four friends and compete to determine which of you can guess the most words. Unlock 120 puzzles and 120 groan-worthy jokes today!

Souldiers

June 2 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Be a Scout, Caster, or Archer, and hone your skills as you fight for your freedom in this fantasy world caught between the dead and the living. Solve nefarious puzzles, outwit and takedown cunning enemies, upgrade your character, and locate the Guardian as you explore the world of this retro epic metroidvania game.

Surface Rush

June 2 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Throw Pumpum and make him bounce through the ocean bottom as you collect coins and avoid traps. This arcade, skill-based game will test your reflexes throughout its 132 levels full of traps and hidden stars. Level up to unlock new skins that can give you remarkable speed and stamina, but be sure to keep an eye on the oxygen bar as you pursue your goals.

QUByte Classics – Jim Power: The Lost Dimension Collection by Piko

June 2

The planet is in danger, and special agent Jim Power is the only one who can save it. Control Jim to jump carefully through the platforms to get rid of enemies and send back the supernatural alien Vaprak where he belongs.

EleMetals: Death Metal Death Match

June 3

The environments in this chaotic explosion of demonic local-multiplayer mayhem are certainly something not for weaklings. You need to be the last one standing, so do your best to defeat your enemies. Summon and pick one of six metalheads with elemental powers, shred your friends, and throw metal shards at your enemies in this bloody game with an incredible soundtrack for metal fans.

Red Siren: Space Defense Match

June 3

There is an ongoing interstellar conflict due to the power-hungry mining colonies fighting over the abundant resources of a faraway star cluster. As a skilled pilot, you are the secret to the corporation’s success in winning this war. Control a cutting-edge robot destroyer spaceship called the Red Siren to protect strategically important planets, fight invading ground forces, escort supply ships, collect lost cargo, and more. In the end, it is your utmost duty to win this war by delivering the perfect strategy that will make you the most feared predator in the galaxy.

Super Perils of Baking

June 3

A talented student baker’s brother is about to wreak havoc throughout the land, so he starts a mission to prevent this chaos. Enjoy 50 core levels in this 2D platforming game filled with secrets and a storybook-like presentation that will certainly entertain you from start to end.

TEN – Ten Rooms, Ten Seconds

June 3 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Dying is a part of your learning process in this challenging platformer, where you’ll face a relentless gauntlet of ten-second deathtrap rooms. Learn how to save yourself from the traps that will kill you, including saw blades, cannon fire, lasers, bizarre monsters, and more. Collect tokens, purchase upgrades, die, and try again until you succeed.

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy

June 3

Dive into the vast, rich fantasy world of Unexplored 2, which sports an exquisite animation and details. Explore ancient ruins, meet tribes, encounter magical creatures, and collect legendary weapons and historical items. Help your character make choices and see how they affect your ultimate mission.