Here comes another game-filled week for Xbox fans, so ready your Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Game Pass now! Here are the thrilling games to play this July 4 to 8!

Cursed Island

July 5

Escape the Cursed Island, which is full of horrors and danger to your life. Rely on your trusty pickaxe and break everything blocking your way.

Rush Rally Origins

July 5 (Xbox One X Enhanced)

Rush Rally Origins has the thrill of the original Rush Rally and the graphics and physics of Rush Rally 3. But the true attraction to enjoy in this game is the unique racing conditions you’ll encounter in its 36 new stages around the world. Race and face challenges posed by varying weathers and types of roads along the way.

Overrogue

July 6 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Be the next Overlord in the Selection Battle that will be held in the underworld. Explore the labyrinths and collect the Sagan crystals as you build up your deck in a roguelite style. Try it now and enjoy collecting more than 300 types of cards and 150 types of treasure.

Quintus and the Absent Truth

July 6 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

You’ll control two characters trapped inside this first-person horror adventure: Alan, the human, and Quintus, the rat. The duo will have to solve a series of puzzles to solve mysteries, and their success depends on your decisions. As you face different challenges, you must choose what character to use to pass the level. Do you need Alan’s strength and height or Quintus’ small size?

Madison

July 7 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S)

In this first-person psychological horror game, you’ll be given a ‘possessed’ instant camera that will connect you to the world beyond. Solve puzzles and mysteries as you explore your surroundings and try to escape the ghost of an evil murderer named MADiSON. There are other entities to encounter, and you can only defeat them when you use your wits.

Matchpoint: Tennis Championships

July 7 (Xbox Game Pass / Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Play like a true tennis pro in Matchpoint: Tennis Championships, where you’ll experience tactical realism, positioning, and aiming. Enjoy deep career mode and unique rivalry system and deliver your shots the way you want them.

QUByte Classics – Zero Tolerance by Piko

July 7

Enjoy three games in one with QUByte Classics – Zero Tolerance by Piko: the Zero Tolerance, Zero Tolerance Underground, and Zero Tolerance Beyond. Finish the first two old-school arena shooter games, and you’ll soon find yourself playing the unreleased demo.

Adventures of Chris

July 8

Take control of an underdog chubby kid with wacky superpowers as he faces weird villains in his journey. Help him customize special moves and spells to save the Earth in this ‘90s-inspired adventure platformer.

Crypt of the Serpent King Remastered 4K Edition

July 8 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S)

The underworld has lots of foes for you to take down, from goblins and giant spiders to skeletons and more. Choose the right weapons that wield power to destroy specific kinds of enemies who will keep on chasing you for countless hours of challenge and adventure.

Eternal Hope

July 8

Join Ti’bi in his journey to bring back the soul of his cherished girlfriend from the Shadow World. In this purgatory-like world, you’ll find persisting dangers and mysteries to overcome in each step. Each moment in the land is dangerous, but for Ti’bi, his sorrows of losing the love of his life are bigger than his fears of this mysterious realm.

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series

July 8

Help Klonoa save the world in Klonoa: Door to Phantomile and Klonoa 2. Making his adventures more interesting is the range of original characters you’ll meet as you progress in the games.

Strong Moon

July 8

Strong Moon embarks on a journey to save his brother, who was kidnapped by a wicked magician. As he searches for his brother on Lunaria’s planet, he will meet new allies that will aid him in his journey.