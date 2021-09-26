Two weeks after rolling out the new Photos app for Windows 11 Insiders to the Dev channel it appears the app is now rolling out to Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview channel.

Hey – check this out – looks like the new Photos app is now available for Windows 11 Beta and Release Preview channels. pic.twitter.com/cqXE5tEUkJ — Richard Hay (@WinObs) September 26, 2021

The app features new WinUI 2.6 controls, new Mica effects and new photo views. Other improvements include an improved cropping menu and easier access to the Information page.