The rotating bezel on the Samsung Galaxy Watch was Samsung’s answer to Apple’s ridiculously overhyped Digital Crown, and overall a much better solution.

With the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Samsung opted for a virtual replacement, which, while it works, is not half as satisfying, due to the need to track the edge of the bezel yourself.

Now SamMobile reports that the great feature will be coming back to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 2.

The information joins a list of other leaked details. We know the model names are SM-R840/845 and SM-R850/855, that the smartwatch will be available with at least a 45mm bezel with a steel case, will support MIL-STD-810G (ie shock resistant), and support GPS, WIFI, Bluetooth and LTE connections.

SamMobile has earlier reported than a titanium case version will be available, and we have also heard the devices will feature 8GB storage, and a larger 330 mAh battery.

The smartwatch is likely to be rather high-end, but it seems it will be a worthy successor to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2.