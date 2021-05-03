Last night we had our first real look at Samsung’s 2021 foldable range, with screenshots from a Samsung presentation leaking onto the internet.

Those pictures were not of the best quality, as can be seen below:

Gallery

Now, however, LetsGoDigital’s resident digital artist Giuseppe Spinelli has posted some new renders based on the design which offers our best look at the new devices yet.

Gallery

The pictures of course shows the new two-tone design, with the device being available with gray, white, purple and green accents.

The external screen appears to be around 1.83 inches and it is paired with a dual-camera system.LGD suggests the two cameras may be 12-megapixel units, with wide and ultra-wide lenses, and a 10-megapixel selfie camera, and that the combination may mean a cheaper than expected device.

The device will reportedly also be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the outside, and will reportedly have a dust and water IP rating (likely merely splash-proof rather that submersible however)

Samsung is expected to announce their new foldable range at an Unpacked event in July this year, which is a mere 2 months away.