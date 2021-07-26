We are around 2 weeks away from Samsung’s August 11’s Unpacked 2021 event, and predictably, the volume of leaks of the devices expected to be announced has only increased.

Samsung has been trying to get those leaks removed from the internet, but have been unable to stop Winfuture from posted new, high resolution marketing renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is Samsung’s one of the exciting smartphone releases this year. And as we’re coming closer to the launch date, we’re getting to know more about the upcoming Clamshell foldable phone. Today’s leak unveils the Galaxy Z Flip 3 from every angle, leaving little to the imagination.

The clamshell foldable phone will be available in multiple colour variants: dark green, light violet, beige, grey, black, pink, dark blue, white. According to the leaked marketing photos, the external display on the cover is slightly larger than the one in the first-generation Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 rumoured specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is rumoured to be powered by Snapdragon 888 and is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz and a 1.9-inch external display. The Galaxy Z Flip successor is also rumoured to feature an under-display selfie camera, just like the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Rumour has it that it’ll feature a dual-camera setup at the back, just like its predecessor.

Other rumoured features include a 3,300mAh battery with support for 15W charging, a dual-camera setup on the back, and 8/128GB storage configuration as standard, a USB-C port and being fully waterproof.

The Z Flip 3 will reportedly be significantly cheaper than its predecessor. The clamshell foldable phone is expected to be priced anywhere between $959 and $1,199 in the United States. For the sake of comparison, the first-generation Z flip costs $1,380. You can know more about the device here.

Meanwhile, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Flip on August 28, so we’re roughly two months away from the launch.